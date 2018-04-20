Ismail Saray: The life and times | Showcase

Turkish artist Ismail Saray’s conceptual and highly political practice remained largely out of the art radar both locally and internationally until his work and archival materials were picked up by 2 researchers from Istanbul’s SALT exhibition and research center. To speak more about the book and Saray’s legacy we are joined in studio by editor Sezin Romi and archivist Duygu Demir.