April 20, 2018
Bakari Refugee Camp: Teenagers tell life through photography
The Bakari camp in north-east Nigeria is home to more than 30-thousand people. It's run by the International Committee for the Red Cross to reunite families separated by war or conflict. As Reagan Des Vignes reports, some teenagers in the camp have been given the opportunity to document their lives there, while they wait to be reunited with their families.
