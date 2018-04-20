CULTURE
Outdoor Opera in Sydney | On Stage | Showcase
Opera has long had a reputation as being entertainment for the rich, the cultured and the posh. But Opera Australia has found a way to change all that. They've moved their performances out of stuffy, gilded theatres, straight into Sydney Harbour. Despite raising the eyebrows of some purists, their shows are now more popular and better attended, than traditional operas. Sarah Morice tells us why.
April 20, 2018
