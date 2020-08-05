13 important facts about India's controversial Ram Mandir
13 important facts about India's controversial Ram Mandir
On August 5, Narendra Modi inaugurated the construction of the contested Ram Mandir. Here, we list some facts about the site and its political background.
August 5, 2020

1. The event is a milestone for India's Hindu nationalist leadership, that, with the assistance of top BJP leaders, including Modi, helped to organise the mob that demolished the Babri mosque thirty years earlier. The Mosque sat on the site on which the Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple, is being built.

2. The groundbreaking ceremony was planned to be shown in New York’s Times Square, but faced opposition from advocacy groups, as  the temple construction over a mosque dealt a severe blow to India's international secular standing.

3. Ram Mandir symbolises India's radical shift towards illiberal majoritarianism, which runs on the idea of maintaining Hindu supremacy in India.

4. In 1992, highly charged Hindu fanatics descended on the 16th century Mughal-era mosque in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state. 

5. The desecration and destruction of the mosque was the result of decades-long social engineering carried out by a shadowy movement called The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, which was outlawed after one of its members assassinated India's founding father, Mahatma Gandhi, on January 30, 1948.

6. The RSS was inspired by European fascists in the 1920s. It has become India’s largest social welfare organisation.

7. Prime Minister Modi has been a lifelong RSS member. He often pays tribute to its main ideologue, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who justified rape as a weapon against Muslim women. 

8. The destruction of the mosque helped India's ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party, which is mentored by the RSS, rise from being a small entity with a negligible vote share, to an invincible political behemoth that now enjoys the largest ever majority in the Indian parliament. 

9. For India's far-right Hindus, the demolition of the Babri mosque and construction of Ram Mandir at the same spot, is one of the ways Hindus could punish Muslims for the perceived injustices the Mughal and other Muslim rulers historically committed against their forefathers. 

10. In 2019, India’s Supreme Court handed the contested land to a government-formed trust - which would go on to finance the Ram temple construction project.

11. It also gave 5 acres of land elsewhere to Muslims, asking them to end the legal and political battle and build their mosque. 

12. The court took into account an archaeological survey that showed the Babri Mosque was built on top of an older structure. Surveyors said it was the mythological Ram temple. But the late Indian historian, Sarvepalli Gopal, said human settlement in modern Ayodhya can only be traced back 2,800 years, whereas the legends of Lord Ram date back 5,000 years.

13. The Ram Temple’s first foundation coincided with the one year anniversary of the removal of disputed Kashmir’s special status, which was a long-standing demand of Hindu nationalists to punish defiant Kashmiris. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us