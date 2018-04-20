Will a death sentence deter rapists in India?

Protesters are calling for the death sentence in the rape and murder case of Asifa Bano. Their anger isn't the result of just one incident; the government is facing a wave of criticism for not preventing a plague of sexual assault. So could Asifa's death be a turning point? Guests: Salman Anees Soz Spokesman, Indian Congress Party Elsa Marie D'Silva. Human rights activist, SafeCity