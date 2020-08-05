POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Trips to Mars could happen soon after successful SpaceX rocket test
Several previous prototypes exploded during ground tests during a learning process of trial and error.
Trips to Mars could happen soon after successful SpaceX rocket test
The Starship SN5 prototype has successfully conducted a 150-metre test flight on Tuesday from SpaceX’s Boca Chica test site in Texas.
August 5, 2020

SpaceX has successfully completed a test flight for its future Mars rocket ship which the company hopes to use one day to colonise Mars.

"Mars is looking real," SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday after the test.

The current Starship prototype is fairly crude: it's a large metallic cylinder, built in a few weeks by SpaceX teams on the Texas coast, in Boca Chica, but it's still smaller than the actual rocket will be.

Several previous prototypes exploded during ground tests, during a learning process of trial and error.

READ MORE: Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back

In images shared by several space specialists, including the space news website NASASpaceFlight.com, the latest prototype, dubbed SN5, reached an undetermined altitude before descending to land in a cloud of dust, demonstrating good trajectory control.

"And when the smoke cleared, she stood there majestically, after the 150 meter flight!" tweeted NASA's top scientist, Thomas Zurbuchen.

READ MORE: SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months - filings

The so-called "hop test" was planned to reach a 150-metre altitude, but SpaceX has not confirmed any details about the test flight.

In 2019, an earlier prototype,  the smaller Starhopper, flew to 150 metres in altitude and returned to land.

The Starship envisioned by Musk will be 120 metres tall and will be able to land vertically on Mars.

"We are going to the Moon, we are going to have a base on the Moon, we are going to send people to Mars and make life multi-planetary," Musk said Sunday, after welcoming two NASA astronauts back from the International Space Station.

The astronauts had traveled in the Dragon capsule developed by SpaceX.

READ MORE:SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us