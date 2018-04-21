BIZTECH
Economic challenges for Cuba's new leader | Money Talks
For most Cubans, life without a Castro as their leader will seem pretty strange. President Raul Castro has handed power to his deputy, Miguel Diaz-Canel. The new president now has enormous challenges to deal with. The biggest one will be to rebalance an economy that risks becoming destabilised, as Giles Gibson found out when he went to Havana. Remi Piet joins us from Miami. He is the senior director at Americas Market Intelligence.
April 21, 2018
