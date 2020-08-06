TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Wide-ranging inspection in Turkey to curb rise of Covid-19
Masks and social distancing which are mandatory will be enforced at gatherings such as weddings, funerals and circumcision ceremonies.
Wide-ranging inspection in Turkey to curb rise of Covid-19
A civil wedding ceremony in Diyarbakir, Turkey, July 2, 2020. / Reuters
August 6, 2020

Turkey has commenced a special wide-ranging inspection across 81 provinces to ensure Covid-19 measures are being followed.

The country's interior ministry announced the move on Wednesday as daily confirmed cases peaked above 1,000.

READ MORE: Latest Covid-19 updates

Measures in place

Special Covid-19 units are being deployed to conduct one-on-one monitoring for those who are required to self-quarantine, especially during the first seven days.

Masks and social distancing which are mandatory will be enforced at gatherings such as weddings, funerals and circumcision ceremonies. 

Strict fines will be imposed to those caught flouting these rules.

Businesses and transport services that meet safety requirements will be awarded a "safe space" badge after three inspections.

Contact tracers will be assisted by law enforcement in urban and some rural areas, or by teachers and imams elsewhere.

READ MORE: Turkey is becoming more self-sufficient post-pandemic

5 million tests

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted that a wide-ranging inspection will be taking place across Turkey on Thursday.

The latest statistics show more than 236,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections, 5,784 fatalities and over 5 million tests.

Daily cases had dropped below 1,000 before the country began reopening businesses in early June to prop up the economy, especially tourism, but went up to an average of 1,360 after mid-June. 

The cases had decreased to an average of 945 for the past three weeks, but climbed back up to 1,083 Tuesday and 1,178 Wednesday after the five-day Eid holiday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us