April 21, 2018
Turkey-Greece tensions resurface following events in the Mediterranean
Greece and Turkey have had alternating periods of hostility and reconciliation ever since Greece won its independence from the Ottoman Empire. They have faced off in four major wars, and have come to the brink three times. Now tensions have resurfaced once again over recent events in the Mediterranean, as Courtney Kealy explains
