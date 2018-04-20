Hungary for Democracy

After a landslide victory, Hungary's far-right prime minister is ready for another clash with the EU. Since returning to power in 2010, Orbán has chipped away at Hungary’s democratic checks and balances and fueled anti-immigrant sentiment. Where is he taking the country? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was…. David Szabo - Director for Foreign Affairs Szazadveg Foundation Sándor Zsiros - Correspondent for Euronews Justin Spike - Journalist