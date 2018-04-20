April 20, 2018
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Four Palestinians killed along Gaza border
A 15 year old Palestinian boy is among four people killed during protests along the Gaza - Israel border. The Gaza Health Ministry says - they were shot and killed by Israeli soldiers firing from across the border fence. Thousands of Palestinians have been demonstrating against Israeli occupation for three weeks now. Reagan Des Vignes reports
