April 21, 2018
Italy Politics: Populist parties failing to form new government
Italian politicians are still trying to form a new government. Voters in the March election rejected Itay's traditonal parties, and instead, the populist Five Star Movement and the right wing League Party came out on top. But they still can't agree on how to form a coalition - and now the Italian president has asked them to try again, as Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
