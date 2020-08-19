Bayern Munich have powered into the Champions League final, where they will face Paris St Germain, after two goals from Serge Gnabry lead them to an emphatic 3-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais.

Bayern will bid for their sixth European Cup triumph when they come up against Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Sunday and after convincingly beating Chelsea, Barcelona and now Lyon, Hansi Flick's side will surely start as favourites.

The Germans are unbeaten in 2020, winning 24 of their last 25 matches in all competitions and they have not lost a Champions League game all season.

But PSG will take hope from the early chances that Lyon created – Memphis Depay found space behind the Bayern defence but, forced wide, he could only shoot into the side-netting.

Lyon, who upset Juventus and Manchester City in the previous rounds, had warmed up on the field before the game with rarely-seen intensity and it showed as they took the game to Bayern and they went close again in the 17th minute.

Powerful striker Karl Toko Ekambi found space in the Bayern box and should have done bett er after his first shot was blocked and his follow-up effort struck the post.

But moments later Bayern grabbed the lead – a clever ball from Joshua Kimmich found Gnabry who danced in from the right and unleashed an unstoppable shot, from over 20 metres out, into the top corner.

Gnabry went close again with a snap-shot that Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes did well to keep out as Bayern pushed hard for a second.

It came in the 33rd minute - and was started and finished by Gnabry.

The former Arsenal midfielder fed Ivan Perisic on the left and the Croatian's low cross found R obert Lewandowski at the back post.

His weak shot was saved by Lopes, only for the alert Gnabry to pounce and convert his ninth goal in nine Champions League games.

Lewandowski, looking well below his usual levels of sharpness, had another good chance after the interval, but he again made it too easy for Lopes, leaving Lyon still with hope.

Moussa Dembele, the two-goal hero in the quarter-final win over Manchester City, came on for Depay in the 58th minute and added much-needed life to the Lyon attack.

But once again, when the chance came for the French side, they f ailed to make the most of it – Houssem Aouar finding Ekambi in the box but the Cameroonian's finish was straight at Manuel Neuer.

Bayern lacked the intensity of their first-half display but they made sure of the win in the 88th minute when Lewandowski rose to head home a Kimmich cross from a free kick.