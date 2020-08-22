POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Australia's south records rare snowfall
Locals in the country's south rush to capture the surprise early spring snowfall and enjoy the rare event.
Australia's south records rare snowfall
A view shows a snow-covered road in Oberon, New South Wales, Australia on August 22, 2020. / Reuters
August 22, 2020

Antarctic air reaching Australia's south east has triggered snowfall down to low altitudes across several states, with many people out enjoying the rare event despite wild winds and heavy snow that has closed some roads.

Pictures of snowy towns and landscapes across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, the Australia Capital Territory and the island state of Tasmania flooded social media as locals rushed to capture the surprise early spring snowfall.

Over one metre of snow had fallen in a number of alpine regions, and the cold weather would likely remain for several days, the Bureau of Meteorology said. 

"It's awesome," Raj Kumar told the Seven Network. Kumar had travelled from Sydney with his family to see the snow in the town of Oberon in NSW's Blue Mountains, an area that was under threat from widespread bushfires last year.

"I think it's better than Perisher Valley," referring to a popular snow resort about a four-hour drive south of Oberon.

Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us