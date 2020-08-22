POLITICS
WHO hoping that Covid-19 pandemic will be over in under two years
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says current advances in technology can help the world overcome Covid-19 in a shorter period of time.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference amid the COVID-19 outbreak at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland on July 3, 2020. / Reuters
August 22, 2020

The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years, if the world unites and succeeds in finding a vaccine.

The WHO has always been cautious about giving estimates on how quickly the pandemic can be dealt with while there is no proven vaccine.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the 1918 Spanish flu "took two years to stop".

"And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now," he told a briefing in Geneva.

"But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology.

"So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years."

He urged "national unity" and "global solidarity".

"That is really key with utilising the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccine."

READ MORE:WHO chief slams world leaders' mixed messages on Covid-19

More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally since it was first identified in China last year and 793,382 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The WHO also recommended children over 12 years old now use masks in the same situations as adults as the use of face coverings increases to stop the virus spread.

READ MORE: 'It's not over' WHO warns as several countries see uptick in Covid-19 cases

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
