April 22, 2018
1 MIN READ
Colombia's Second City: Former drug hub fights to rebuild communities
Colombia's second largest city was once the centre for Latin America's most powerful drug cartels. After the death of the drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s, life in Medellin improved - although economic growth hasn't completely ended gang violence. But as Laila Humairah reports, one man is helping communities fight back.
