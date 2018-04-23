April 23, 2018
China Pollution: Beijing invests billions to fight pollution
China is promising to be a world leader on protecting the environment, despite facing major challenges at home. The government in Beijing is funding clean technologies such as electric vehicles and solar panels. But despite its investment, China continues to battle poor air and water quality, as one of the world's most polluted nations. William Denselow reports from Zhengzhou.
