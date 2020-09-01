POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Hafeez powers Pakistan to thrilling win over England
Mohammad Hafeez smashed six sixes in his 52-ball 86, his joint highest in Twenty20 Internationals and the most by a Pakistan batsman against England in the shortest cricket format.
Hafeez powers Pakistan to thrilling win over England
The first match in the series was abandoned due to rain, while England won the second by five wickets. / Reuters
September 1, 2020

Mohammad Hafeez has scored a scintillating unbeaten 86 as Pakistan held their nerve to defeat England by five runs in the third and final Twenty20 International at Old Trafford to tie the series 1-1.

Sent into bat on Tuesday, Pakistan posted 190 for four in their 20 overs as Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali (54) put on 100 for the third wicket, before restricting England to 185 for eight despite a superb 61 from Moeen Ali.

England will now prepare for a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia that starts in Southampton on Friday.

The home bowlers again battled with their lengths and a number of full tosses were crashed to the boundary.

Haider became the first Pakistan player to score a Twenty20 half-century on debut when he brought up his milestone from 28 deliveries and his century stand with Hafeez came off 10 overs.

Close game

England were in early trouble in their reply when opener Jonny Bairstow was bowled by a Shaheen Afridi (2-28) yorker for a duck.

In-form captain Eoin Morgan was run out for 10 as partner Tom Banton refused a run, and when the latter was leg before wicket to Haris Rauf for 46 from 31 deliveries, England were teetering at 69 for four.

Moeen and Sam Billings (26) put on 57 for the fifth wicket, and the former kept his side in the game with some power hitting, leaving them needing 20 from the last two overs.

But a brilliant penultimate over from seamer Wahab Riaz (2-26) went for just three runs, including the wicket of Moeen, whose scored 61 off 33 balls.

The first match in the series was abandoned due to rain, while England won the second by five wickets. 

READ MORE:Australia topples India, Pakistan from top spots in ICC cricket rankings

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us