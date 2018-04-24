April 24, 2018
Khalifa Haftar dead or alive? Drug problem in Netherlands? And Pakistan’s enforced disappearances
The health of Libya's powerful militia leader Khalifa Haftar remains a mystery. With him being out of the picture, who will fill Libya's power vacuum? In the Netherlands, one police union says gangs are taking over the country's drug scene. And why Pakistan's human rights record is being questioned after a spike in disappearances.
