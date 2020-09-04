POLITICS
Hungary escapes with 1-0 victory thanks to Szoboszlai's late free-kick goal.
Burak Yilmaz (L) of Turkey national football team in action against Adam Nagy (R) of Hungary national football team, Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium, Sivas, Turkey, September 03, 2020. / AA
September 4, 2020

Turkey has lost to Hungary 1-0 at home in a UEFA Nations League group match.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the 80th minute with a vicious free-kick strike on Thursday.

The ball hit the goalpost and went inside. Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir didn’t move.

The Hungarians won the match, which was held at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium in Turkey's central province of Sivas, as the 2020-21 Nations League got underway.

It took place behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the other Group 3 match, Russia beat Serbia 3-1 in Moscow.

Russia are leading the group with 3 points.

Thursday's victors Hungary are in second place with 3 points.

Serbia and Turkey have no points in the group.

In the next match, Turkey will visit Serbia on Sunday, Sept. 6.

