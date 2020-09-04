World-renowned US tennis player, Serena Williams, has battled her way through to a 6-2 6-4 victory over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, continuing her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

A dominant Williams sailed through the first set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, closing out the first game with one of seven aces on the match before breaking her unseeded opponent's serve on the second game to take an early 2-0 lead.

The 38-year-old American showed little sign of weakness, aside from a single double fault and a trio of unforced errors, as she finished off the set in just 35 minutes.

Momentum shifted during the second set, however, as Margarita Gasparyan, 26, went on the offensive and Williams, the six-time champion, committed four double faults.

Momentum shift

The unseeded Russian drew Williams to the net and sent a forehand pass winner whizzing by her, before forcing her into an error on the next point to break her serve and narrow the lead 3-2.

Williams retaliated, breaking her serve, but Gasparyan refused to back down, eventually leveling the score 4-4.

Williams, a crowd favourite who this year must play without her legions of fans cheering her on, clawed her way back, managing to close out a lengthy 16-point game to hold her serve and retake the lead 5-4, psyching herself up shouting "Come on!" inside the empty stadium.

"It wasn't that frustrating," Williams said after the match.

The second-set setback "could help me know what not to do next time."

Winning return to tennis

Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis at her first match of the Covid-19 era, a few weeks ago.

On August 11, Serena won 4-6 6-4 6-1 against Bernarda Pera The Top Seed Open, the first WTA Tour tournament in the US since the coronavirius outbreak.

Covid-19 era of tennis

The retractable roof of this year's US Open stadium was put in place after the competitors warmed up due to rain in Flushing Meadows, and the two played in almost pin-drop silence, with spectators barred from the sprawling Queens campus amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

During a changeover toward the end of the contest, Williams told the chair umpire she felt like she was "sprinting" to manage her on-court towel, one of the many new health requirements of the Covid-19 era.

"I don't have enough time," she said. "I don't want to get a warning but this is not normal."