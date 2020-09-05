CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Slow music: Chord change in Germany of 639-year organ piece
Two new organ pipes were added on Saturday. The last sound has been the same one for the last six years and 11 months.
Slow music: Chord change in Germany of 639-year organ piece
The organ of the John Cage organ project is illuminated prior to a 'sound change' at the partially ruined Buchardi Church in Halberstadt, Germany, Saturday, September 5, 2020. / AP
September 5, 2020

Hundreds of fans have attended a special kind of musical happening at a church in Germany: a chord change in an organ piece that is supposed to last for an entirety of 639 years.

The performance of the "As Slow As Possible" composition began in September 2001 at the St Burchardi Church in the eastern town of Halberstadt and is supposed to end in 2640, if all goes well.

The music piece by the American composer John Cage is played on a special organ inside the medieval church. The last sound has been the same one for the last six years and 11 months, and therefore the chord change on Saturday was a big event among fans of the John Cage Organ Project.

A chord change means that the sound of the organ pipes changes either because new sounds are added or existing sounds end. On Saturday, two new organ pipes were added.

Organisers say the performance is "one of the slowest realisations of an organ musical piece".

A compressor in the basement creates energy to blow air into the organ to create a continuous sound. When a chord change happens, it's done manually. On Saturday, two people changed the chord.

When the piece officially started on September 5, 2001, it began without any sound. It was only on February 5, 2003, the day of the first chord change, that the first organ pipe chords could actually be heard inside the church.

Cage was born in Los Angeles in 1912 and died in New York in 1992. He's known not only as a composer, but also as a music theorist, artist and philosopher.

Chord changes usually draw more than 1,000 visitors to Halberstadt but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guests allowed into the church was limited this year.

READ MORE: Coronavirus is changing the music industry, as long as musicians survive 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us