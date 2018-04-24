April 24, 2018
Macron US Visit: French President on state visit to Washington
Macron is expected to urge US President Donald Trump to re-commit to the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump must do by the 12th of May. The US president has said he'll pull out of the multinational agreement limiting Iran's nuclear capabilities - unless it's renegotiated. Tetiana Anderson in Washington takes a look at the relationship between the two leaders.
