The 'Cursed Child' on Broadway

The magic and allure of the 'Cursed Child' can now be seen on Broadway. The eighth installment of J.K. Rowling's magical universe opened to a star-studded red carpet a few days ago. Set 19 years after where the ‘Deathly Hollows’ left off, the 'Cursed Child' is a work best enjoyed on stage.