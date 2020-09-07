Monday, September 7, 2020

World must be better prepared for next pandemic - WHO chief

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health.

"This will not be the last pandemic," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva on Monday. "History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life.

But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready — more ready than it was this time."

Strict new virus measures announced in Turkey

Turkey has announced strict new measures to fight the novel coronavirus, as the daily infection numbers in the country recently crossed 1,000 and beyond.

“In all provinces, no standing passengers in public transportation will be allowed,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after an over four-hour Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Cafes and restaurants will also be subject to stricter inspections, he added.

“We will continue education with a system where we will do both face-to-face and remote education, taking into account the conditions of the epidemic,” the President said on the new school year.

Turkey’s Covid-19 tally on Monday rose to 281,509, with 1,703 more cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

He said that 57 more patients lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 6,730, while recoveries reached 252,152.

UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travellers

The UK has recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new “islands policy” that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands to self-isolate for 14 days beginning early Wednesday.

The other Greek islands and the mainland remain free of quarantine requirements.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the UK reported 2,948 daily new coronavirus Monday, down from the previous day's number of 2,988, which had been the highest since May.

French Covid-19 cases and death toll rise

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in France rose again compared with the previous day, as did the death toll, as the country battles to contain a likely second wave of the virus.

The number of new, confirmed Covid-19 cases had risen by 4,203 compared with the previous day to reach a total of 328,980, the French health ministry said on Monday.

The number of deaths also rose by 25 over the last 24 hours to 30,726.

The French health ministry added that 537 patients were in intensive care units (ICU), of which the majority were in urban areas.

Spain's caseload now half a million

Spain has became the first country in Western Europe to register 500,000 coronavirus infections on Monday, after a second surge in cases that coincided with schools reopening.

The health ministry on Monday reported 26,560 new infections since its last report on Friday — or an average of 8,800 daily — bringing the total since February to 525,549. Most new cases show new symptoms and the spike is so far not overwhelming hospitals.

More than 8 million undergraduate students are heading to school starting from Monday under strict safety measures including mandatory masks, frequent hand-washing, classroom ventilation and smaller student groups.

Malaysia reports sharpest spike in new cases in three months

Malaysia's health authorities have reported 62 new coronavirus cases, the sharpest spike since early June, just as the government began barring long-term immigration pass holders from countries with high infection numbers.

Southeast Asia's third-largest economy imposed a ban on pass holders from 23 countries that have reported more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases, in a bid to clamp down on imported cases. Countries on the ban list include the US, Britain and France.

Of the total new cases reported, 50 were detected in an existing cluster in Sabah state on Malaysian Borneo, stemming from the detention of two undocumented migrants two weeks earlier, the health ministry said.

The others were detected in a new cluster in the northern state of Kedah and six arrivals from Turkey, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Egypt, the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia currently has 9,459 confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 128 led to deaths.

Russia reports 5,185 new cases, 51 deaths

Russia reported 5,185 new coronavirus cases, pushing its national tally to 1,030,690, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities confirmed 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,871.

Indonesia reports 2,880 new coronavirus cases, 105 deaths

Indonesia reported 2,880 new coronavirus infections and 105 more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, data issued by the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

It was the lowest rise in daily infections in six days and brought the Southeast Asian country's total cases to 196,989, while fatalities rose to 8,130.

Man City's Mahrez and Laporte test positive

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus just five days before the start of the new Premier League season, the club announced.

City said in a statement that French defender Laporte and Algerian international forward Mahrez were self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government rules.

"Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," the statement said.

The Premier League season starts on Saturday but Manchester City do not open their campaign until September 21, when they play Wolves.

Pakistan to start opening schools as cases fall

Education officials in Pakistan say authorities will start reopening schools from September 15 amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections.

Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Authorities lifted curbs on most of the businesses in May, but schools remained closed across the country.

Officials said schools will reopen in Punjab and Sindh provinces from September 15 and a formal announcement about the opening of schools elsewhere was expected later on Monday.

On Sunday, Pakistan reported three new deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest number of daily fatalities in more than five months.

Pakistan has reported 298,903 infections and 6,345 deaths since the pandemic began.

India overtakes Brazil as second-worst hit country

India's coronavirus infections have surged past 4.2 million as it overtakes Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases.

With 4,204,613 infections, India is nearly 70,000 cases ahead of Brazil, which will post its most recent numbers later.

India, with a daily record 90,802 cases, also has the fastest-growing caseload. The US, with more than 6 million cases, remains the worst-affected country.

Deaths in India have been relatively low so far, but it has posted more than 1,000 deaths for each of the last five days.

India's health ministry said 1,016 people died of Covid-19, taking total mortalities to 71,642.

South Korea sees drop in daily virus cases

South Korea reported 119 more cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump in more than three weeks amid a downward trend in new cases.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures took the country’s total to 21,296 with 336 deaths.

It’s the fifth straight day the country’s daily jump has stayed under 200. The 119 additional cases are the lowest in kind since mid-August.

South Korea’s caseload had risen since early last month, with many associated with churches, restaurants and schools and an anti-government street rally in the greater Seoul area.

In late August, South Korea’s daily jump once marked over 400.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 250,799

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 814 to 250,799, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

With no new deaths reported, the death toll stayed at 9,325, the tally showed.

Honduran finance minister tests positive

Honduran Finance Minister Marco Midence said he has tested positive for coronavirus, only weeks after stepping into the post.

Midence, 35, said on Twitter, "Today I found out that I've tested positive for #covid 19".

Midence, appointed finance minister on August 20, said his symptoms are "mild" and that he will remain isolated at home and work from there.

"I will continue to execute the projects and actions under my responsibility," he said.

Brazil reports 14,521 coronavirus cases

Brazil recorded 14,521 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 447 deaths from the disease.

Brazil has registered 4.14 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,650, according to ministry data.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the world. India, which has now registered 4.1 million cases, reported a global record 90,632 cases on Sunday and could soon overtake Brazil.

Mainland China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases for September 6, up from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 22nd consecutive day of no local infections.

The commission also reported 17 new asymptomatic infections, unchanged from a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total of confirmed cases for mainland China now stands at 85,134. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia's CSL agrees to manufacture two vaccine candidates

Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd has agreed to manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University if trials prove successful, with doses for Australia expected by early 2021.

The company said on Monday it has agreed with the Australian government to manufacture an alternative potential vaccine it is developing with the University of Queensland, with the first doses of that vaccine expected by mid-2021.

The supply deals come as Australia grapples with the second wave of infections in Victoria state. Australia has recorded more than 26,000 infections and 753 deaths.

Australia's Victoria state reports 41 cases, 9 deaths

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria has reported nine deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 41 cases, compared with five deaths and 63 cases a day earlier.

The southeastern state on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital, Melbourne, until September 28, as the daily infection rates had declined more slowly than hoped.

Australia's second-most populous state has been the epicentre of a second wave, now accounting for about 75 percent of the country's 26,320 cases and 90 percent of its 762 deaths.

Mexico records 4,614 new cases, 232 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,614 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 232 additional fatalities, bringing its totals to 634,023 cases and 67,558 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.