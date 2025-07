The man who stole Banksy, Tribeca Film Festival & Shakespeare | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Shakespeare day: 00:58 Writer, Preti Taneja: 1:57 Continuity Error: 6:12 Tribeca Film Festival: 11:18 Award winning film editor, Matt Latham: 15:08 The man who stole Banksy: 17:41 The 'Cursed Child' on Broadway: 21:22