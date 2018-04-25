Can Dutch tourism thrive without drugs?

For decades, Amsterdam has been Europe's sin city; a place where millions of tourists can flock to smoke weed and solicit prostitutes. But some Dutch police say the liberal policies that make drug use legal, is coming at a deadly cost. Guests: Daan van der Gouwe Sociologist and drug researcher, Trimbos Institute. Hans Nelen Criminal Law Professor, Maastricht University Mike Vigil Former chief of international operations at the US Drug Enforcement Adminstration