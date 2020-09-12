POLITICS
Thiem reaches US Open final after beating Medvedev
Austria's Dominic Thiem steamed into his first US Open final after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).
Dominic Thiem returns the ball during his Men's Singles semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev on day twelve of the 2020 US Open on September 11, 2020. / AFP
September 12, 2020

Dominic Thiem of Austria has defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach the final of the US Open.

The second seed beat the third seed 6-2, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5) in 2hr 56min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Thiem, 27, will play fifth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final when they will both be looking for their first Grand Slam title.

The score was slightly flattering to Thiem following what was a hard-fought close encounter that saw small shifts in momentum in both players' direction at different stages.

'Really happy'

"It was great tennis from both of us," Thiem said.

"Really, really happy to be through and I think it was a great semi-final."

Thiem and Medvedev, last year's losing finalist at Flushing Meadows, traded long rallies with booming baseline forehands.

Both also brought their impressive defensive games to court and ultimately the match was decided by Thiem winning points at key moments.

Thiem comfortably took set one, dealing Medvedev his first loss of set during the tournament.

The Russian then squandered a 4-2 lead in the second set to lose it on a tie-break.

In set three Medvedev was on set point while serving at 5-3 but Thiem won a 38-shot rally to take game and bring the set back on serve.

He then raced to a 5-1 lead that was reduced to 5-4 before he held his nerve to enter his fourth Grand Slam final and second in a row after his appearance in the last-two at this year's Australian Open.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
