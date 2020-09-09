POLITICS
Naomi Osaka beats Shelby Rogers to reach US Open semis
Despite the loss Rogers will hold her head high after the 27-year-old saved four match points to defeat Petra Kvitova to reach her first US Open quarterfinal.
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball against Shelby Rogers of the United States in the women’s singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center / Reuters
September 9, 2020

Naomi Osaka's sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the US Open as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka on Tuesday broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set where Rogers hit 16 unforced errors to Osaka's five and held serve to claim the set.

Osaka broke again early in the second set for a 2-1 lead and won the match when Rogers dumped a forehand into the net on match point for her 28th unforced error.

Despite the loss Rogers will hold her head high after the 27-year-old saved four match points to defeat Petra Kvitova to reach her first US Open quarterfinal.

Next up for Osaka is in-form American Jennifer Brady, who beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in straight sets earlier in the day.

