WORLD
2 MIN READ
What is China's Pacific plan?
: Is China building a military base in the Western Pacific? Australia and New Zealand are worried about reports of Chinese military expansion in Vanuatu. Does the west have reason to be concerned? Joining us at the Roundtable is Malcolm Jorgensen, who served in the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - advising on China's Pacific militarisation; Yan Bennett, Manager of the Center on Contemporary China at Princeton University; Yu Jie, Head of China Foresight at LSE Ideas - part of the London School of Economics; and Kerry Brown - Director of the Lau China institute at King's College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
What is China's Pacific plan?
April 24, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us