Toronto Van Attack: Attacker had no record of violence
A stretch of Toronto's famous Yonge Street is still closed to traffic. Police have the daunting task of trying to piece together one of Canada's deadliest mass killings. We're now learning more about the man accused of causing the carnage. And we're now also seeing, for the first time, the faces of innocent lives taken away in an instant. Reporter Jeff Harrington is in Toronto.
April 25, 2018
