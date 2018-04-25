April 25, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Microplastic Pollution: Greenpeace raises concerns about Hong Kong fish
China has promised to be a world leader in environmental protection. The government is funding clean technologies such as electric vehicles and solar panels, but even as it makes huge investments, the country continues to battle poor air and water quality. William Denselow has this report from Zhengzhou (Jung-jo) in eastern China.
Microplastic Pollution: Greenpeace raises concerns about Hong Kong fish
Explore