April 25, 2018
World Malaria Day: Uganda steps up fight to complete eradication
Wednesday is World Malaria Day. According to the World Health Organization, the mosquito-borne disease affects about 200 million people every year, of which more than 600,000 die. Proper treatment for those who get malaria is critical, but many countries can't afford it. Isabel Nakirya reports on a new government campaign in Uganda.
