CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Nobel literature prize scandal | Literature | Showcase
The committee who awards The Nobel Prize for literature is under fire after allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct were made by eighteen women against Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of one of the committee members, Katarina Frostenson. To take a closer look into the scandal, we're joined by Literary critic and Cultural journalist, Annina Rabe as well as novelist, translator and essayist, Tim Parks. Parks has served as a juror for several literary awards, including the Man Booker, and has also been a vocal critic of the Nobel Prize for Literature in the past.
Nobel literature prize scandal | Literature | Showcase
April 25, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us