The Avengers return, special effects & Nobel Prize scandals | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Nobel literature prize scandal: 00:50 Literary critic and Cultural journalist, Annina Rabe: 1:51 Novelist, translator and essayist, Tim Parks: 7:35 Avengers: Infinity War: 14:02 Writer, Eric Francisco: 17:20 Magic movie makeup: 21:21 Drummers for peace: 24:26