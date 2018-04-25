April 25, 2018
Is Trudeau backing big business over the environment?
Justin Trudeau, a leader praised for his green credentials, is backing a multi-billion dollar pipeline in Canada. Despite criticism, he's vowed the pipeline will go ahead. So is the charismatic Canadian allowing economic interests to trump environmental concerns? Guests: Chris Alexander Canada's former Minister of Citizenship and Immigration Keith Stewart Senior energy strategist for Greenpeace Canada Chief Bob Chamberlin Vice president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs
