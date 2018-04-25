WORLD
Is Zimbabwe’s health sector in crisis?
Zimbabwe’s nurses went on strike demanding a fairer salary and better working conditions. Instead they were fired on national television. Many expected President Mnangagwa to reprimand his deputy, but instead he backed him up and supported the sackings. Now the nurses have called off their strike and returned to work for the same conditions as before. So has the president let down those Zimbabweans who had hoped for change? Guests: Temba Mliswa Independent member of Zimbabwe's parliament Doug Coltart Human rights lawyer and activist Nigel Mugamu Journalist and founder of the online news publication '263 Chat'
April 25, 2018
