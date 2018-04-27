April 27, 2018
Sustainable living project in Algeria makes desert bloom | Money Talks
Algeria produces around 16 million tons of waste per year. And while the country is looking for ways to reduce that, one community has completely freed itself of debris. Instead of waiting for green governmental reforms, it took the initiative and launched a sustainable city project that preserves the region's eco-system. Laila Humaira has more.
