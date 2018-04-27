BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South Africans protest over lack of jobs and homes | Money Talks
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been on an overseas tour, telling foreign investors now is the time to invest in his country. But many South Africans are already fed up with waiting for the government to provide jobs and homes. And now, violent protests have forced Ramaphosa to end his trip, and return home. Mobin Nasir has more. Ismail Lagardien, a South Africa-based political economist and a former Dean at the Nelson Mandela University of Business and Economic Sciences, joins us from Cape Town.
South Africans protest over lack of jobs and homes | Money Talks
April 27, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us