April 27, 2018
Businesses in South Africa save water by cutting 50% of usage | Money Talks
Cape Town may soon land itself in a crisis, while trying to escape another. Following years of drought, the city recently capped the amount of water people can use a day. People are now using less but also paying less. And the city may now need to hike prices to come up with the millions of dollars it needs for projects to save water. Melanie Rice has the story.
