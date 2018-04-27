April 27, 2018
French president on first state visit to US | Money Talks
French President Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day visit to the United States. He opposes US President Donald Trump's plan to impose higher metal tariffs, and fresh sanctions on Iran. Many believe Macron holds sway with his US counterpart, but is he really The Trump Whisperer? Nafisa Latic reports. For more on this Elena Casas joins us from Paris.
