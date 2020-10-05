POLITICS
2 MIN READ
No spectators allowed at Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Istanbul governor's office says no fans will be allowed inside Istanbul Park for the entire Turkish Grand Prix race weekend from November 13 to 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
No spectators allowed at Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom Circuit in Sochi on September 27, 2020. / AP
October 5, 2020

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Istanbul governor's office made the announcement on Monday as the event returns to Istanbul after an absence of almost a decade. It is set to take place from November 13 to 15.

The operators of the Grand Prix, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race.

READ MORE: 'We Race As One' initiative to deal with racism and inequality in F1

First time since 2011

Last month, Formula One added four more races to this year's calendar.

The other races included one in Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain, completing the heavily reshaped calendar.

The Bahrain double will take place in late November and early December and Abu Dhabi on December 13 at Yas Marina.

READ MORE: Formula One adds Turkey to 2020 calendar, leaves out China

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us