Motorcycle taxi drivers protest over low pay | Money Talks

Hundreds of Indonesian motorcycle taxi drivers have taken to the streets. The so-called 'ojek' drivers are demanding higher pay, as the ride-hailing firms they work for keep slashing prices to lure customers and gain bigger market share in Southeast Asia. Liz Maddock has more. The Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, Santosh Rao joins us from New York.