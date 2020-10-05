POLITICS
FA investigates three England players over potential breach of Covid rules
The move comes after footage shared by The Sun newspaper showed teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho attending a party in London on Saturday for Tammy Abraham's 23rd birthday.
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring their first goal with Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham during a game against Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge, London, Britain in October 3, 2020. / Reuters
October 5, 2020

The arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, and Jadon Sancho at the St George's Park training centre for England's upcoming matches has been delayed as the FA gathers more information on a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations on the weekend.

Footage shared by The Sun newspaper showed England teammates Chilwell and Sancho attending a party in London on Saturday for Abraham's 23rd birthday.

'Rule of six'

The party was reportedly organised as a surprise but it broke the "rule of six," which is one of the government's guidelines banning people in England from mixing in groups of more than six to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"As a precaution to understand if there is any risk to the wider group, the arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will be delayed," the FA said in a statement ahead of England's matches against Wales, Belgium, and Denmark.

"This is to allow time to gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended over the weekend."

'An unplanned party'

Chelsea forward Abraham said he was unaware the party was planned but apologised for the "naivety shown by all.

"I recognise that I have a responsibility both in my professional and personal life to honour and respect the guidelines and deeply regret that this took place," he said in a statement released to British media.

"All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again."

The FA also said Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

England boss Gareth Southgate is preparing for a friendly with Wales at Wembley on Thursday and Nations League games at home to Belgium on Sunday and Denmark three days later.

He has 27 players in the squad after Chelsea full-back Reece James was handed his first senior call-up.

SOURCE:Reuters
