The commonwealth future

You may have heard of it - but do you really know what the Commonwealth is? Even some of the people living in member nations don't know what it does or why. Is it relevant in the 21st century? Does it just provide a helping hand for developing nations or could it become a more powerful player on the world stage? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.