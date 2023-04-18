WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire in Beijing hospital kills almost two dozen
The fire was extinguished and rescue efforts continued, as a total of 71 patients were evacuated from the hospital.
Fire in Beijing hospital kills almost two dozen
Beijing Changfeng Hospital is in the capital's western urban area, about 25 minutes by car from central Tiananmen Square. / Photo: (Twitter/@PDChina)
April 18, 2023

A fire in a Beijing hospital has killed 21 people, the state-run Beijing Daily said.

Emergency response teams first received word just before 1 pm (0500 GMT) on Tuesday that a fire had broken out at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the capital city's Fengtai District, the Beijing Daily report said.

The fire was extinguished about half an hour later and rescue efforts continued for about another two hours, by which time a total of 71 patients had been evacuated and taken to another location.

The death toll was put at 21 by 6 pm, the report said.

The Beijing Daily said "the cause of the accident is under further investigation".

READ MORE:Over dozen killed in Dubai apartment building fire

Clinging on to life

Social media users posted videos through the afternoon of people sitting on external air conditioning units, while others clinging to ropes jumped from the building.

It was not immediately clear if all the occupants of the hospital had been found and evacuated from the fire, which was in the east building of the private hospital's inpatient department.

The deaths were confirmed after the victims were taken to another unidentified hospital for emergency treatment, the report said.

Further details were not available on the number of injuries suffered in the fire or their condition.

Beijing Changfeng Hospital is in the capital's western urban area, about 25 minutes by car from central Tiananmen Square.

READ MORE:Dozens dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us