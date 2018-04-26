April 26, 2018
Lebanon Elections: Record number of women to run as candidates
A record number of women will be standing in next month's elections in Lebanon. Out of almost 1,000 candidates in the first parliamentary elections since 2009, about 11 percent of the candidates are women. If that doesn't sound like much, consider that Nine years ago, there were only 15 female candidates. just 2 percent of the total. Francis Collings reports.
