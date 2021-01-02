POLITICS
Darts - Betway Premier League Darts 2016 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales - 31/3/16 Michael van Gerwen in action. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra Livepic / Reuters
January 2, 2021

Three-time winner Michael Van Gerwen has crashed out of the world darts championship, suffering a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Dave Chisnall.

A superb quarter-final display from England's Chisnall at Alexandra Palace on Friday saw him hit 14 maximum 180s as he moved into the semi-finals for the first time.

Chisnall's last-four opponent will be two-time winner Gary Anderson, while the other semi-final will be between Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting.

Victory for the 40-year-old ended a run of 27 matches without a victory over the Dutch favourite.

"I'm so proud. I've been practising well, I've been playing well I'd say for the last three, four weeks," Chisnall told Sky Sports.

"I want it (the world title) more than anybody else does. I know my own ability, I know I'm playing well. I can win this."

Van Gerwen said on Twitter: "I didn't show up at all this evening and let myself down. For some reason it just never happened up there.

"Full credit to @ChizzyChisnall who was outstanding all game, and wish him luck for the rest of the tournament."

SOURCE:AFP
