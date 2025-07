Did Telegram amplify protests in Iran?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that he's shutting down his personal Telegram account. He says it’s to safeguard the national interest. Activists interpreted his announcement to mean the app will soon be banned. What will this mean for Iran’s 40 million users. Guests: Mostafa Khoshcheshm Media professor at the University of Tehran Borzou Daragahi Journalist