Dutch police to investigate possible euthanasia crimes

A police investigation into possible abuse by healthcare professionals into euthanasia cases has triggered a debate in the Netherlands. It's the first criminal investigation since the Dutch legalised euthanasia in 2002. Guests: Rob Jonquiere Executive Director of the World Federation of Right to Die Societies Theo Boer Medical ethics professor, Theo Boer Alistair Thompson Spokesman, Care Not Killing